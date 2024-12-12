Union Cabinet Greenlights 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
The Union Cabinet has approved two significant bills, one to amend the Constitution for 'one nation, one election,' and another for aligning the terms of Union territory assemblies with state and national legislatures. The draft legislations are expected to be presented in the ongoing Parliament session.
In a significant move, the Union Cabinet has approved two pivotal bills, including a Constitution amendment to facilitate 'one nation, one election.' These proposals are expected to be introduced in the ongoing winter Parliament session, according to reliable sources.
The current approval only covers simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies, even though a committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind recommended extending this to local elections. The Cabinet has opted to keep local body polls separate for now.
A second bill aims to amend laws related to Union territories with legislative assemblies, intending to synchronize their terms with state assemblies and the Lok Sabha. The government plans to conduct extensive consultations on these bills, reflecting broader deliberations on nationwide election synchronization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
