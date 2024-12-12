Tragic Birthday Party Stabbing: Friendship Turns Fatal

A tragic incident unfolded at a birthday party in Thana Beta-II, as a 24-year-old man, Jitendra Sharma, was fatally stabbed by a friend, Chirag Chaudhary, police confirmed on Thursday.

The party, hosted by a woman, saw an altercation between the two friends, who co-owned a local cafe. According to Vidyut Goyal, the in-charge of the local station, both men reportedly admired the hostess, leading to the deadly confrontation.

Sharma was immediately taken to a hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead. Chaudhary has been apprehended and is now under interrogation, shedding light on the tragic turn of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)