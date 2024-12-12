Left Menu

Global Pressure Mounts: UN Calls for Gaza Ceasefire

India voted for a UN resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages. The resolution, supported by 158 nations, calls for compliance with international law and a two-state solution. It denounces efforts to change Gaza's demographics and urges humanitarian aid access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, India supported a UN General Assembly resolution advocating for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the swift release of all hostages. The resolution received overwhelming backing, with 158 countries voting in favor, although Israel and the U.S. were among the nine dissenting nations.

The resolution, introduced by Indonesia at the 10th emergency special session, emphasizes the necessity for all parties to adhere to international law while underscoring the importance of humanitarian assistance. It also calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the restoration of normalcy for Palestinian civilians, especially those in the besieged northern areas.

This diplomatic initiative aligns with the longstanding vision of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, stressing the need for peaceful coexistence within secure and recognized borders and rejecting any territorial or demographic changes in Gaza. The call for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid delivery under the United Nations' coordination is seen as crucial for alleviating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

