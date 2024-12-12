Global Pressure Mounts: UN Calls for Gaza Ceasefire

In a significant diplomatic move, India supported a UN General Assembly resolution advocating for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the swift release of all hostages. The resolution received overwhelming backing, with 158 countries voting in favor, although Israel and the U.S. were among the nine dissenting nations.

The resolution, introduced by Indonesia at the 10th emergency special session, emphasizes the necessity for all parties to adhere to international law while underscoring the importance of humanitarian assistance. It also calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the restoration of normalcy for Palestinian civilians, especially those in the besieged northern areas.

This diplomatic initiative aligns with the longstanding vision of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, stressing the need for peaceful coexistence within secure and recognized borders and rejecting any territorial or demographic changes in Gaza. The call for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid delivery under the United Nations' coordination is seen as crucial for alleviating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

