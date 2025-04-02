Government Plans More Pension Adalats for Quick Grievance Resolution
Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced plans to organize more pension adalats to address long-standing grievances. These sessions will allow on-the-spot resolution of issues reported in CPENGRAMS. Over 6,964 cases have been addressed since 2020, with 4,944 resolved, showcasing the efficacy of this approach.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Wednesday the government's intent to establish more pension adalats aimed at resolving long-standing pension grievances.
The pension adalats facilitate an immediate resolution process for concerns filed in the Centralised Pensioners Grievance Redress And Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), catering to unresolved and chronic issues.
Singh highlighted that stakeholders, including the Head of Office, Pay and Account Office, and pension disbursing banks, collaborate on a shared platform to swiftly address grievances. Since 2020, approximately 4,944 out of 6,964 cases have been resolved through pension adalats, indicating their effectiveness.
