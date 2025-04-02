Government Plans More Pension Adalats for Quick Grievance Resolution

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Wednesday the government's intent to establish more pension adalats aimed at resolving long-standing pension grievances.

The pension adalats facilitate an immediate resolution process for concerns filed in the Centralised Pensioners Grievance Redress And Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), catering to unresolved and chronic issues.

Singh highlighted that stakeholders, including the Head of Office, Pay and Account Office, and pension disbursing banks, collaborate on a shared platform to swiftly address grievances. Since 2020, approximately 4,944 out of 6,964 cases have been resolved through pension adalats, indicating their effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)