Left Menu

Government Plans More Pension Adalats for Quick Grievance Resolution

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced plans to organize more pension adalats to address long-standing grievances. These sessions will allow on-the-spot resolution of issues reported in CPENGRAMS. Over 6,964 cases have been addressed since 2020, with 4,944 resolved, showcasing the efficacy of this approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:17 IST
Government Plans More Pension Adalats for Quick Grievance Resolution
Jitendra Singh Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Wednesday the government's intent to establish more pension adalats aimed at resolving long-standing pension grievances.

The pension adalats facilitate an immediate resolution process for concerns filed in the Centralised Pensioners Grievance Redress And Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), catering to unresolved and chronic issues.

Singh highlighted that stakeholders, including the Head of Office, Pay and Account Office, and pension disbursing banks, collaborate on a shared platform to swiftly address grievances. Since 2020, approximately 4,944 out of 6,964 cases have been resolved through pension adalats, indicating their effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025