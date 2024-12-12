Taiwan Closes Emergency Center Amid Elevated Chinese Military Activity

Taiwan's defense ministry has closed an emergency response center that was activated due to amplified Chinese military activities around the island and in surrounding seas. This move suggests a potential cessation of Beijing's military operations, although China's military has yet to verify any training events.

The de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan noted that Chinese military presence near the island remains heightened, though it is not seen as a direct response to President Lai Ching-te's recent U.S. visits. Reports indicate a reduction in warplanes and an increase in naval vessels in the vicinity.

The U.S. has expressed continued concern over the activities and has called on China to refrain from destabilizing actions. Despite China's claims, Taiwan and its government reject Chinese sovereignty, maintaining independence with significant U.S. backing and support.

