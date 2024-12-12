Left Menu

Chaos Unfolds: Woman's Arrest Sparks Criticism

A woman was arrested after causing chaos at the Superintendent of Police's office over an unresolved family dispute. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government's actions after the woman's behavior led to her arrest. The incident has ignited political debate and scrutiny.

Raebareli | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:02 IST
  Country:
  • India

A heated scene outside the Superintendent of Police's office led to the arrest of a woman who was demanding resolution of a family dispute. The altercation has raised questions about the state's handling of domestic grievances.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav didn't hold back, openly criticizing the government for incarcerating the woman, whom he views as a victim. His statements have shared widely, showing the dragging of the woman by the police.

According to authorities, the woman, Rachna Maurya, acted inappropriately, throwing items and abusing officers. Despite attempts by policewoman Kiran Bhaskar to calm her, Maurya's aggressive behavior resulted in her being sent to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

