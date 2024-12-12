Syria's Government Overhaul: A New Dawn

Syria's political landscape is poised for dramatic change as the newly formed administration plans to suspend the existing legislature and constitution after the removal of President Bashar al-Assad. This information comes from a source intimately connected to the emerging Syrian government.

The radical steps aim to pave the way for a comprehensive government overhaul. The source revealed that the new ruling body intends to address the current constitution's inadequacies by forming a committee composed of experts.

These experts will be tasked with proposing and implementing necessary constitutional amendments, reflecting the administration's commitment to fostering a more equitable and effective governance framework in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)