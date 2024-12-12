Syria's Government Overhaul: A New Dawn
Syria's newly established administration plans to suspend the current legislature and constitution following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. A source revealed that a committee of experts would be formed to amend the constitution, signaling significant governmental restructuring.
Syria's political landscape is poised for dramatic change as the newly formed administration plans to suspend the existing legislature and constitution after the removal of President Bashar al-Assad. This information comes from a source intimately connected to the emerging Syrian government.
The radical steps aim to pave the way for a comprehensive government overhaul. The source revealed that the new ruling body intends to address the current constitution's inadequacies by forming a committee composed of experts.
These experts will be tasked with proposing and implementing necessary constitutional amendments, reflecting the administration's commitment to fostering a more equitable and effective governance framework in Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Constitution Day Commemorated with Insightful Lecture by Prof. Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Supreme Court Rules Religious Conversion for Reservation as 'Fraud on the Constitution'
Celebrating India's Constitution: A Journey Through History and Legacy at O.P. Jindal University
Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over Constitutional Integrity
Constitutional Controversy Sparks Debate in Odisha Assembly