FAA Chief Mike Whitaker to Step Down Amid Leadership Shift
FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker will step down from his role on January 20th, correlating with President-elect Donald Trump assuming office. Confirmed for a five-year term in October 2023, Whitaker's departure signifies a significant leadership change within the Federal Aviation Administration as the new administration begins.
In a notable leadership transition, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Mike Whitaker, will step down on January 20th, as the agency announced on Thursday.
Whitaker, who commenced a five-year term in October 2023, plans to leave the position in alignment with President-elect Donald Trump assuming office.
This move marks a significant change at the helm of the FAA, highlighting the broader shifts expected with the incoming administration.
