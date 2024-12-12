FAA Chief Mike Whitaker to Step Down Amid Leadership Shift

In a notable leadership transition, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Mike Whitaker, will step down on January 20th, as the agency announced on Thursday.

Whitaker, who commenced a five-year term in October 2023, plans to leave the position in alignment with President-elect Donald Trump assuming office.

This move marks a significant change at the helm of the FAA, highlighting the broader shifts expected with the incoming administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)