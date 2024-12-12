Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Chief Minister's Carcade

A fatal accident in Jaipur involving a taxi and a security vehicle from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's carcade resulted in two deaths, including a police officer. The taxi driver, Pawan Kumar, succumbed to injuries. The incident also left seven others injured, prompting condolences from state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:10 IST
A collision involving a security vehicle in Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's carcade led to the driver's death, police reported Thursday.

The fatal crash took place in Jaipur, resulting in two casualties, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Traffic Police. Pawan Kumar, the taxi driver involved, died from his injuries after the incident occurred near Jagatpura's Akshaya Patra intersection. His body was returned to his family after a post mortem examination.

The accident, which happened on Wednesday, has also left seven individuals injured, five of whom are policemen. ASI Surendra Singh, one of the critically injured victims, passed away that same day. A ceremony was held at the Reserve Police Lines to honor Singh, with high-ranking police officials and state leaders present. Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma shared their condolences for the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

