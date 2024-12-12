Zelenskiy Rallies Troops in Escalating Zaporizhzhia Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with troops in the frontline Zaporizhzhia region. This visit comes as Russia ramps up military action in the previously calm area.

In a social media video released Thursday, Zelenskiy is seen presenting medals to camouflaged troops in trenches, with a HIMARS artillery system in the background.

As the full-scale invasion nears its third anniversary, Russia's forces are intensifying along the 1,000-km front. Kyiv requests more international support, while U.S. President-elect Trump calls for a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)