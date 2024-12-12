Zelenskiy Rallies Troops in Escalating Zaporizhzhia Conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region as Russia intensifies pressure on this frontline area. He awarded medals to soldiers amidst increasing Russian military advances. Kyiv seeks more ally support while U.S. President-elect Trump advocates for peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:34 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with troops in the frontline Zaporizhzhia region. This visit comes as Russia ramps up military action in the previously calm area.
In a social media video released Thursday, Zelenskiy is seen presenting medals to camouflaged troops in trenches, with a HIMARS artillery system in the background.
As the full-scale invasion nears its third anniversary, Russia's forces are intensifying along the 1,000-km front. Kyiv requests more international support, while U.S. President-elect Trump calls for a ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement