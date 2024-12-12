Karnataka's Crackdown on Digital Deception

The Karnataka government disclosed a troubling surge in digital fraud cases, with 641 incidents leading to losses exceeding Rs 109 crore, according to State Home Minister G Parameshwara.

The state accounted for over one-fourth of India's digital arrest cases. Parameshwara announced that Rs 9.45 crore has been recovered, and 27 individuals have been arrested. Efforts include public outreach via social media and educational initiatives in schools and colleges, urging immediate reporting of cyber fraud through the helpline 1930.

Authorities have deactivated numerous social media groups involved in fraudulent activities, aiming to stem the rise of digital deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)