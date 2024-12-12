Karnataka's Crackdown on Digital Deception
Karnataka reports 641 digital fraud cases, with losses over Rs 109 crore. The state arrests 27 individuals and recovers Rs 9.45 crore. Efforts include raising awareness through social media and educational programs. Fake social media groups are identified, and many deactivated. Public urged to report fraud via helpline 1930.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government disclosed a troubling surge in digital fraud cases, with 641 incidents leading to losses exceeding Rs 109 crore, according to State Home Minister G Parameshwara.
The state accounted for over one-fourth of India's digital arrest cases. Parameshwara announced that Rs 9.45 crore has been recovered, and 27 individuals have been arrested. Efforts include public outreach via social media and educational initiatives in schools and colleges, urging immediate reporting of cyber fraud through the helpline 1930.
Authorities have deactivated numerous social media groups involved in fraudulent activities, aiming to stem the rise of digital deception.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV
Australia Takes Bold Step: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16
Australia's Bold Move: Social Media Age Restrictions
Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Key Arrests Made as Investigation Continues
Australia's Bold Move: Social Media Ban for Kids Nears Reality