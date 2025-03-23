Left Menu

Arrests Made in Anuppur Gangrape Incident

Three individuals were arrested and a minor detained in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly gangraping a 20-year-old college student. The incident occurred on Saturday evening as she was returning home from college. The accused have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anuppur | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:46 IST
Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have arrested three individuals and detained a minor in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 20-year-old college student in Anuppur district. The event took place on Saturday evening as the victim was making her way home.

The Rajendragram police disclosed that as the young woman walked home after disembarking from an autorickshaw, suspect Hemraj Singh, aged 23, intercepted her. Subsequently, three accomplices forcibly pulled her into a nearby wooded area where the assault occurred.

On receiving the victim's complaint, law enforcement arrested Hemraj Singh along with Nepal Singh, aged 20, and Jitendra Singh, aged 25. A fourth suspect, being a minor, has been taken into custody. Charges of gangrape, abduction, and criminal intimidation have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita statutes.

