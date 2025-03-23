Left Menu

Prescription Fraud Uncovered: Arrests Made in Drug Misuse Case

Two men in their thirties have been arrested for forging a prescription to acquire and illegally sell tablets meant for mental health treatment. The suspects, Nixon and Sanoop, used the forged documents to buy and misuse the drugs as intoxicants. A detailed investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:23 IST
Prescription Fraud Uncovered: Arrests Made in Drug Misuse Case
Two men have been apprehended for forging medical prescriptions to purchase tablets meant for treating mental disorders, which they then sold illegally, law enforcement reported on Sunday.

Authorities allege that Nixon, 31, and Sanoop, 36, not only sold these tablets but also used them as intoxicants. These arrests, executed by a collaborative effort between the Rural District DANSAF team, the Special Investigation Unit of the Munambam Deputy Superintendent of Police, and the Paravur police, were prompted by intelligence from Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

The duo reportedly forged the endorsement and prescription of a psychiatrist from a local hospital to acquire the medications from various pharmacies for unauthorized distribution. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

