Prescription Fraud Uncovered: Arrests Made in Drug Misuse Case

Two men have been apprehended for forging medical prescriptions to purchase tablets meant for treating mental disorders, which they then sold illegally, law enforcement reported on Sunday.

Authorities allege that Nixon, 31, and Sanoop, 36, not only sold these tablets but also used them as intoxicants. These arrests, executed by a collaborative effort between the Rural District DANSAF team, the Special Investigation Unit of the Munambam Deputy Superintendent of Police, and the Paravur police, were prompted by intelligence from Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

The duo reportedly forged the endorsement and prescription of a psychiatrist from a local hospital to acquire the medications from various pharmacies for unauthorized distribution. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

