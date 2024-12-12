Massive Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Cultivation
A large-scale operation destroyed around 110 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur's Ukhrul district, involving police, the Forest Department, Assam Rifles, and local administration. Eight huts were destroyed, and an FIR has been filed. Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the operation's success.
In a decisive operation, approximately 110 acres of illegal poppy cultivation were eradicated in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Thursday, according to police reports.
A joint operation by district police, the Forest Department, Assam Rifles, and district administration successfully targeted the Khamasom hill area, leading to the destruction of eight huts associated with the illegal activity.
An FIR has been lodged, and investigations are ongoing, while Chief Minister N Biren Singh commended the security forces' efforts in a post, highlighting their role in ensuring a safer future.
