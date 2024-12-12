Left Menu

Techie Tragedy Unfolds: The Mystery of Atul Subhash's Suicide

Following the suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, his mother-in-law and brother-in-law vanished from Jaunpur. The police are probing into allegations of harassment by his estranged wife and her family. A Bengaluru police team is investigating these developments in cooperation with Uttar Pradesh authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic demise of 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, suspected to be driven by alleged harassment from his estranged wife and in-laws, has prompted a significant investigation.

Police efforts intensified on Thursday as they pursued crucial leads, with the mother-in-law and brother-in-law of Atul reportedly fleeing their Jaunpur home under mysterious circumstances.

As authorities from both Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh collaborate, the focus is on uncovering the truth behind this disturbing case, further complicated by previous allegations of dowry harassment by the deceased's wife, Nikita Singhania, in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

