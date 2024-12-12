Techie Tragedy Unfolds: The Mystery of Atul Subhash's Suicide

The tragic demise of 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, suspected to be driven by alleged harassment from his estranged wife and in-laws, has prompted a significant investigation.

Police efforts intensified on Thursday as they pursued crucial leads, with the mother-in-law and brother-in-law of Atul reportedly fleeing their Jaunpur home under mysterious circumstances.

As authorities from both Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh collaborate, the focus is on uncovering the truth behind this disturbing case, further complicated by previous allegations of dowry harassment by the deceased's wife, Nikita Singhania, in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)