Paraguay Reopens Embassy in Jerusalem Amid Global Controversy

In a significant diplomatic move, Paraguay reopened its embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday, joining a select group of nations recognizing the contested city as Israel's capital. This decision marks a victory for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid increasing international disputes related to the conflict in Gaza.

Paraguay previously relocated its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, only to reverse the decision months later after a change in administration. President Santiago Peña's decision to move the embassy again signals Paraguay's strengthened ties with Israel despite global controversies surrounding the decision.

The reopening ceremony was attended by Israeli officials, who praised Paraguay's stance. The move comes during a period of heightened global criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza. The situation remains complex, with Paraguay maintaining its supportive alliance with both Israel and other key global partners.

