Kerala Cracks Down on Pension Fraud: 1500 Employees Under Scrutiny

In an assertive move to combat fraudulent claims, the Kerala government has annulled social security pensions that were erroneously disbursed to ineligible recipients.

An investigation exposed nearly 1,500 government employees who deceitfully tapped into the welfare scheme, sparking calls for urgent retrieval of these funds plus an 18% interest penalty.

The state's Finance Department is leading the charge, proposing disciplinary actions against officials who assisted in the fraud, while underscoring strict criteria to avert future violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)