Kerala Cracks Down on Pension Fraud: 1500 Employees Under Scrutiny
The Kerala government cancels social security pensions improperly awarded to ineligible individuals. An audit and inspection revealed 1,500 fraudulent cases among government employees. The state mandates recovery of funds with an 18% interest and enforces disciplinary measures against complicit officials.
12-12-2024
In an assertive move to combat fraudulent claims, the Kerala government has annulled social security pensions that were erroneously disbursed to ineligible recipients.
An investigation exposed nearly 1,500 government employees who deceitfully tapped into the welfare scheme, sparking calls for urgent retrieval of these funds plus an 18% interest penalty.
The state's Finance Department is leading the charge, proposing disciplinary actions against officials who assisted in the fraud, while underscoring strict criteria to avert future violations.
