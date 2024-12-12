Left Menu

Kerala Cracks Down on Pension Fraud: 1500 Employees Under Scrutiny

The Kerala government cancels social security pensions improperly awarded to ineligible individuals. An audit and inspection revealed 1,500 fraudulent cases among government employees. The state mandates recovery of funds with an 18% interest and enforces disciplinary measures against complicit officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:28 IST
Kerala Cracks Down on Pension Fraud: 1500 Employees Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move to combat fraudulent claims, the Kerala government has annulled social security pensions that were erroneously disbursed to ineligible recipients.

An investigation exposed nearly 1,500 government employees who deceitfully tapped into the welfare scheme, sparking calls for urgent retrieval of these funds plus an 18% interest penalty.

The state's Finance Department is leading the charge, proposing disciplinary actions against officials who assisted in the fraud, while underscoring strict criteria to avert future violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024