Left Menu

Justice Department Debunks Capitol Riot Conspiracy Theories

The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog confirmed that FBI did not send agents or authorize informants to participate in the January 6 Capitol riot. Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report refutes conspiracy theories linking FBI operatives to the event, emphasizing the FBI's lack of preemptive action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:31 IST
Justice Department Debunks Capitol Riot Conspiracy Theories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog, Michael Horowitz, released a conclusive report this Thursday, stating that the FBI did not deploy undercover agents to partake in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The report clarifies that no informants were authorized to enter the Capitol or engage in violent acts.

The findings are set against numerous baseless conspiracy theories from far-right circles, notably from the camp of President-elect Donald Trump. These theories have spread false allegations that FBI operatives were complicit in the riot. One highlight involves James Ray Epps, wrongly accused of being an informant.

Horowitz's report, arriving just over a month before Trump's inauguration, also notes that the FBI might have enhanced its intelligence-gathering efforts to better anticipate the attack. The investigation revealed the presence of 26 FBI informants in D.C. during the riot, with three focused on domestic terrorism, yet no directives were given for their attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024