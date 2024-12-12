Biden's Unprecedented Day of Clemency: Pardons and Commutations
President Joe Biden issued 39 pardons and commuted nearly 1,500 sentences for non-violent crimes, marking a historic day for U.S. clemency. These acts respond to calls for justice in the judicial system, primarily affecting those on home confinement during COVID-19. Biden promised further steps in the coming weeks.
In a historic move, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned 39 individuals convicted of non-violent crimes and commuted sentences for nearly 1,500 others. This unprecedented act of clemency comes shortly after pardoning his son, Hunter Biden.
The pardons address long-standing calls from officials and civil rights activists to extend mercy to individuals unjustly affected by the justice system. Many of those who benefited were serving home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic and might have received shorter sentences under current laws.
Biden emphasized the importance of offering opportunities for rehabilitation and correcting sentencing disparities, especially in drug-related offenses. The President signaled more actions in his remaining days in office, while civil rights groups continue to push for further widespread clemency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
