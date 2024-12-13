Left Menu

New Jersey Drone Mystery Sparks National Security Debate

The U.S. government confirms no national security threat from recent drone sightings in New Jersey. John Kirby highlights a legislative gap in counter-drone authority. Investigations by the Department of Homeland Security and FBI are underway as authorities urge public cooperation in identifying these drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 01:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 01:10 IST
The U.S. government has announced that recent drone sightings in New Jersey do not pose a threat to national security or public safety, according to a statement from John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, this Thursday.

Kirby, in a press briefing, emphasized the need for Congress to address an oversight gap in legislation, which currently limits authorities in identifying and countering potentially dangerous drones near airports and critical infrastructure. While the drones are not involved in any known malicious activity, the sightings have spotlighted a shortcoming in existing authority, Kirby noted.

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are investigating these drone sightings in collaboration with state and local law enforcement using various detection technologies. Reports began cropping up around Morris County, New Jersey, on November 18, with both the FBI and New Jersey State Police urging the public for information regarding these flying objects along the Raritan River. The Pentagon has confirmed the drones are not foreign and pose no immediate threat to military installations, eliminating the need for military intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

