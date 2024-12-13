Turkey Appoints Temporary Diplomat in Damascus

In a diplomatic development, Turkey's foreign ministry has designated a temporary charge d'affaires for its Damascus embassy, according to a report by the state-run Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

The Turkish Embassy in Damascus was initially closed back in 2012 in response to escalating violence between rebel factions and the forces of then-President Bashar al-Assad.

This appointment signals a potential shift in Turkey's strategy regarding its Syria policies, possibly aiming to re-establish some form of diplomatic presence amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)