Turkey Appoints Temporary Diplomat in Damascus

Turkey's foreign ministry has appointed a temporary charge d'affaires to its embassy in Damascus, marking a diplomatic move after its embassy was closed in 2012 due to civil conflict involving then-President Bashar al-Assad. The move was reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency.

This appointment signals a potential shift in Turkey's strategy regarding its Syria policies, possibly aiming to re-establish some form of diplomatic presence amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

