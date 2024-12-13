Diplomatic Talks: Blinken's Critical Mission in Turkey over Syrian Stability

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Turkey on Thursday for pivotal discussions aimed at stabilizing Syria, particularly in light of clashes in the north involving U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkish-supported rebels. He was welcomed by President Tayyip Erdogan at Ankara's Esenboga Airport following his visit to Jordan, marking his first regional trip since the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.

The Turkish presidency posted a photograph of Erdogan and Blinken's meeting on social media platform X but withheld specifics about their conversation. Blinken is scheduled to confer with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The talks are expected to prioritize Syria, with Ankara expressing readiness to endorse governance by an inclusive regime.

Blinken reiterated concerns about the PKK's threat to Turkey before his Ankara visit. He emphasized avoiding new conflicts while supporting a strategic transition in Syria. Recent military developments saw Turkish-backed forces capture Manbij from the Kurdish-led SDF, with further movements and military actions on both sides intensifying regional complexities.

