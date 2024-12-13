Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Blinken's Critical Mission in Turkey over Syrian Stability

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Turkey to discuss stability in Syria amid clashes between Kurdish forces and Turkish-backed rebels. Key talks with President Erdogan focused on strategic interests, especially the role of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Blinken emphasized avoiding new conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 01:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 01:47 IST
Diplomatic Talks: Blinken's Critical Mission in Turkey over Syrian Stability
U.S. Secretary of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Turkey on Thursday for pivotal discussions aimed at stabilizing Syria, particularly in light of clashes in the north involving U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkish-supported rebels. He was welcomed by President Tayyip Erdogan at Ankara's Esenboga Airport following his visit to Jordan, marking his first regional trip since the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.

The Turkish presidency posted a photograph of Erdogan and Blinken's meeting on social media platform X but withheld specifics about their conversation. Blinken is scheduled to confer with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The talks are expected to prioritize Syria, with Ankara expressing readiness to endorse governance by an inclusive regime.

Blinken reiterated concerns about the PKK's threat to Turkey before his Ankara visit. He emphasized avoiding new conflicts while supporting a strategic transition in Syria. Recent military developments saw Turkish-backed forces capture Manbij from the Kurdish-led SDF, with further movements and military actions on both sides intensifying regional complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024