No Evidence of Threats from New Jersey Drone Sightings, Authorities Say

Federal authorities have assured the public that recent drone sightings in New Jersey hold no national security threat, as reported on Thursday by the White House, FBI, and Homeland Security. Despite concerns raised by lawmakers, investigations suggest that these sightings are primarily manned aircraft operating within legal boundaries.

White House spokesperson John Kirby emphasized collaboration with New Jersey state and local law enforcement to investigate the sightings. Kirby noted a "gap in authority" regarding drone regulation and called on Congress to strengthen measures to identify and neutralize potentially threatening drones near airports and critical infrastructure.

While there are no current prohibitions on drone use being considered, local officials and federal agencies continue to monitor the situation. This issue has drawn attention from New Jersey and New York senators, urging a prompt briefing from relevant federal agencies to address their ongoing concerns.

