Left Menu

Trump's Economic Vision: Tariffs, Tax Cuts, and Energy Revival

President-elect Donald Trump plans to implement tariffs and tax cuts as core strategies of his economic policy. His proposals include imposing high tariffs on imports to protect U.S. manufacturing and cutting corporate taxes to stimulate domestic production. He also aims to bolster the oil and gas industry by supporting new pipelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 04:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 04:18 IST
Trump's Economic Vision: Tariffs, Tax Cuts, and Energy Revival
Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has outlined his economic priorities with a focus on tariffs and tax cuts once he assumes office. His proposed strategy includes severe import tariffs and significant corporate tax reductions aimed at invigorating domestic manufacturing. Trump's tariff proposals are directed notably at Canada and Mexico, potentially breaching existing trade agreements.

In an effort to boost U.S. businesses, Trump aims to reduce corporate taxes from 21% to 15% for companies that manufacture within the country. Additional tax incentives are under consideration, such as an end to taxes on overtime pay and tips, and proposals to modify state and local tax deductions remain unclear.

Beyond taxation and tariffs, Trump's agenda includes revitalizing the oil and gas sectors. Initiatives to restore drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and expand pipelines highlight his commitment to strengthening U.S. energy production. Trump's plan also contemplates retracting certain electric vehicle incentives previously expanded under President Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024