Trump's Economic Vision: Tariffs, Tax Cuts, and Energy Revival

President-elect Donald Trump has outlined his economic priorities with a focus on tariffs and tax cuts once he assumes office. His proposed strategy includes severe import tariffs and significant corporate tax reductions aimed at invigorating domestic manufacturing. Trump's tariff proposals are directed notably at Canada and Mexico, potentially breaching existing trade agreements.

In an effort to boost U.S. businesses, Trump aims to reduce corporate taxes from 21% to 15% for companies that manufacture within the country. Additional tax incentives are under consideration, such as an end to taxes on overtime pay and tips, and proposals to modify state and local tax deductions remain unclear.

Beyond taxation and tariffs, Trump's agenda includes revitalizing the oil and gas sectors. Initiatives to restore drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and expand pipelines highlight his commitment to strengthening U.S. energy production. Trump's plan also contemplates retracting certain electric vehicle incentives previously expanded under President Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)