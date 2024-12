China's Military Maneuver: Tensions Rise Over Taiwan

Amid escalating tensions, China's defense ministry has addressed military activities near Taiwan, asserting that any decision to conduct drills rests solely with Beijing. The ministry emphasized its commitment to opposing separatist forces.

Taiwan's defense ministry has heightened its alert status following a substantial increase in Chinese military activities around the island and in the broader East and South China Seas regions. Despite the lack of official announcements from Beijing about military drills, Taiwan remains on edge.

The Chinese defense ministry maintains that the People's Liberation Army will be unwavering in its fight against independence efforts and warned against reliance on foreign powers, a veiled reference to the United States. This comes amid diplomatic visits by Taiwan's leadership to U.S. territories.

