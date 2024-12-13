Left Menu

China-Philippines Tensions Escalate Over South China Sea

China has accused the Philippines of using U.S. support to stir up trouble in the South China Sea. The dispute has led to confrontations over territorial claims. Recently, Chinese coast guard actions against Philippine vessels sparked international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 08:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 08:58 IST
China-Philippines Tensions Escalate Over South China Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China accused the Philippines on Friday of provocative actions in the South China Sea, allegedly supported by the United States, intensifying a regional dispute. This comes one week after both nations exchanged accusations regarding territorial confrontations in these contentious waters.

According to Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's defence ministry, the Philippines, with U.S. backing, has been creating disturbances in various areas of the South China Sea. He asserted that international treaties have never recognized the inclusion of China's Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal within Philippine territory.

The longstanding tensions have recently escalated following incidents involving Chinese coast guard vessels and Philippine ships, leading to a broader geopolitical standoff involving other Southeast Asian nations and drawing condemnation from international observers, including the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024