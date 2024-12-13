China-Philippines Tensions Escalate Over South China Sea

China accused the Philippines on Friday of provocative actions in the South China Sea, allegedly supported by the United States, intensifying a regional dispute. This comes one week after both nations exchanged accusations regarding territorial confrontations in these contentious waters.

According to Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's defence ministry, the Philippines, with U.S. backing, has been creating disturbances in various areas of the South China Sea. He asserted that international treaties have never recognized the inclusion of China's Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal within Philippine territory.

The longstanding tensions have recently escalated following incidents involving Chinese coast guard vessels and Philippine ships, leading to a broader geopolitical standoff involving other Southeast Asian nations and drawing condemnation from international observers, including the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)