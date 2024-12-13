Tragedy Strikes North Kerala: A Community Mourns

An emotional narrative emerges from North Kerala as Ajna Sherin, an eighth-standard student, shares her survival story after a tragic accident that claimed the lives of her four friends. The incident unfolded at Panayampadam near Kalladikode, leaving the community in shock and sorrow.

The accident occurred around 4.30 pm Thursday when a cement-laden truck overturned after colliding with another speeding vehicle, fatally trapping Ajna's friends. Miraculously, Ajna escaped by falling into a ditch, a twist of fate that spared her.

As the local community grapples with grief, they are also rallying for action from authorities to address the dangerous stretch of National Highway 966, known for its frequent accidents. The driver responsible for the crash faces charges as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)