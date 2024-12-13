Left Menu

China's Silent Strategy: Normalizing Military Presence Around Taiwan

China has introduced a new strategy involving discreet large-scale military drills around Taiwan, aimed at normalizing its military presence. This move has sparked tension, with concerns about China's intentions, especially following large naval deployments described as 'drills that dare not speak their name.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:40 IST
Beijing has rolled out a new strategic approach towards Taiwan, using silent yet large-scale military drills around the democratic island it claims as its own. According to officials and experts, China's aim is to normalize its heightened military presence, signaling to the U.S. that it can act whenever it chooses.

Throughout this week, Taiwan elevated its alert levels, responding to what it's calling the largest congregation of Chinese naval forces in the last three decades. Until Friday, China's military remained quiet, only later referencing ancient strategist Sun Tzu's principles, thereby neither confirming nor denying conducting exercises. This approach marks a significant shift from Beijing’s previous practice of accompanying exercises with extensive propaganda.

A Taiwanese security official described China's latest activities as 'drills that dare not speak their name.' During the 'Joint Sword-2024B' games, China heavily criticized Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, characterizing him as a 'separatist.' The silence accompanying recent activities is believed to be a tactic to destabilize Taiwan's defensive preparedness, adding to concerns over potential real-time attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

