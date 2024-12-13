Left Menu

The Uncelebrated Architects of India's Constitution

In a recent Lok Sabha debate, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized the Congress for overshadowing the contributions of several leaders in the framing of India's Constitution. Singh highlighted the secular vision of the Constitution and called for acknowledgment of other influential figures excluded from the Constituent Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:40 IST
Senior BJP Leader Rajnath Singh criticized the Congress in the Lok Sabha on Friday for overshadowing the contributions of various leaders in the making of India's Constitution.

During a debate on the 75-year journey of the Constitution, Singh emphasized the secular nature of the document, reflecting religious freedom and the absence of a state religion.

He urged recognition for influential figures like Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and Bhagat Singh, whose ideas, though omitted from the Constituent Assembly, significantly shaped the Constitution's ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

