House Arrest of Hurriyat Leader Sparks Controversy

The Chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, reported on Friday that he had been placed under house arrest for the second consecutive week, preventing him from participating in congregational prayers at the Jama Masjid in Nowhatta.

Farooq asserted that his inability to attend prayers stems from his role in raising public issues from the pulpit, a move he claims makes authorities uncomfortable. His allegation, however, was met with silence from the police.

In a social media post, Farooq condemned his house arrest and decried the imprisonment of thousands of Kashmiri prisoners, criticizing the authoritarian mindset he believes is responsible for these actions.

