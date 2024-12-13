Left Menu

Massive Aerial Assault: Russia Targets Ukraine

Russia executed a significant aerial offensive against Ukraine, deploying numerous cruise missiles and drones aimed at the power grid. Ukraine's air force confirmed the use of Kinzhal missiles in the attack, which underscores the ongoing conflict and heightens tensions in the region.

  • Ukraine

On Friday, Russia launched a substantial aerial assault on Ukraine, using dozens of cruise missiles and drones.

The Russian military's objective was the Ukrainian power grid, according to a statement by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Facebook.

Ukraine's air force revealed multiple strike drones and swarms of cruise missiles were directed at the country overnight. The attack also included air-launched ballistic Kinzhal missiles targeting Ukraine's western regions.

