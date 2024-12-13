Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP's Constitution Maneuverings

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued a scathing critique of the BJP, alleging plans to amend the Constitution if not for the recent Lok Sabha election results, where the BJP narrowly won.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, she argued that the Constitution acts as a safeguard for justice and unity, contrasting it with governmental attempts to erode its principles over the last decade.

Gandhi underscored demands for a caste-based census and criticized the election campaign rhetoric, drawing attention to the BJP's overall 293-seat win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections despite their individual win count falling short of the 272-seat majority.

