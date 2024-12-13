Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP's Constitution Maneuverings

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP for attempting to alter the Constitution, claiming the election results prevented this. She highlighted the government's efforts to undermine reservation policies and stressed the importance of a caste-based census. The BJP-led NDA won 293 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:06 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP's Constitution Maneuverings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued a scathing critique of the BJP, alleging plans to amend the Constitution if not for the recent Lok Sabha election results, where the BJP narrowly won.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, she argued that the Constitution acts as a safeguard for justice and unity, contrasting it with governmental attempts to erode its principles over the last decade.

Gandhi underscored demands for a caste-based census and criticized the election campaign rhetoric, drawing attention to the BJP's overall 293-seat win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections despite their individual win count falling short of the 272-seat majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024