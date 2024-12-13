Biden's Bold Clemency Move: Granting Indian-Americans a Second Chance

President Joe Biden has granted clemency to almost 1,500 individuals, marking the largest single-day act of its kind in recent history. Among those who benefitted are four Indian-Americans, whose sentences varied from 17 years to life imprisonment.

Meera Sachdeva, Babubhai Patel, Krishna Mote, and Vikram Dutta are the individuals whose sentences have been commuted. Biden stressed the importance of second chances and addressing the sentencing disparities for non-violent offenses, particularly in drug-related cases.

The individuals pardoned demonstrate successful rehabilitation and a commitment to strengthening their communities, according to Biden. This move is seen as a significant step toward restoring justice and reducing long-standing disparities in the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)