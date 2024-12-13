Left Menu

Techie's Tragic End: Bengaluru Police Probes Familial Harassment

Bengaluru City Police have summoned Nikita Singhania following the suicide of her husband, engineer Atul Subhash, who alleged harassment by her and her family. Despite family members being named in the FIR, the summons targets only Singhania. Police continue their investigation in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: 13-12-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru City Police have initiated an investigation into the suicide of Atul Subhash, following allegations of harassment by his wife and her family. A summons has been issued for his wife, Nikita Singhania, to appear for questioning.

Police arrived at Singhania's residence in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, to deliver the summons but found the house locked and vacant. The notice requires her presence at the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru within three days.

The investigation, led by Bengaluru sub-inspector Sanjeet Kumar, intends to look into the circumstances surrounding Subhash's death, which police say was influenced by alleged harassment from his estranged wife. Despite her family's mention in the FIR, they have not been summoned yet.

