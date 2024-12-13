India Fights Back: Blocking Fraudulent Job Portals Abroad
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha, highlighting efforts to block fraudulent job websites abroad. The Indian government successfully repatriated citizens duped into overseas jobs. Jaishankar emphasized ongoing embassy efforts to combat worker exploitation in regions like West Asia and the Gulf.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha that the Ministry of External Affairs has initiated actions to block fraudulent websites offering jobs abroad, while also recommending legal actions against the culprits behind these scams.
During the parliamentary session, Jaishankar revealed that the government has successfully repatriated 1,167 Indians from Cambodia and 497 from Myanmar, who were lured overseas with false job promises.
Moreover, the government is addressing issues in West Asia, the Gulf, and Middle East regions, focusing on cases of wage theft and mistreatment of Indian workers, with embassies actively monitoring the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Expert Raises Concerns Over Limited Prosecution of Modern Slavery in Australia
Lebanon: Final repatriation flight brings Brazilians home amid ceasefire
Bronze Idol's Homecoming: The Ashmolean's Repatriation Pact with Tamil Nadu
Diplomatic Talks: Bali Nine Repatriation Discussions in Progress
Delhi court asks prosecution the precedent for transferring organised crime case against AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to special MP/MLA court.