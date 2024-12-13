India Fights Back: Blocking Fraudulent Job Portals Abroad

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha that the Ministry of External Affairs has initiated actions to block fraudulent websites offering jobs abroad, while also recommending legal actions against the culprits behind these scams.

During the parliamentary session, Jaishankar revealed that the government has successfully repatriated 1,167 Indians from Cambodia and 497 from Myanmar, who were lured overseas with false job promises.

Moreover, the government is addressing issues in West Asia, the Gulf, and Middle East regions, focusing on cases of wage theft and mistreatment of Indian workers, with embassies actively monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)