Left Menu

India Fights Back: Blocking Fraudulent Job Portals Abroad

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha, highlighting efforts to block fraudulent job websites abroad. The Indian government successfully repatriated citizens duped into overseas jobs. Jaishankar emphasized ongoing embassy efforts to combat worker exploitation in regions like West Asia and the Gulf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:07 IST
India Fights Back: Blocking Fraudulent Job Portals Abroad
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha that the Ministry of External Affairs has initiated actions to block fraudulent websites offering jobs abroad, while also recommending legal actions against the culprits behind these scams.

During the parliamentary session, Jaishankar revealed that the government has successfully repatriated 1,167 Indians from Cambodia and 497 from Myanmar, who were lured overseas with false job promises.

Moreover, the government is addressing issues in West Asia, the Gulf, and Middle East regions, focusing on cases of wage theft and mistreatment of Indian workers, with embassies actively monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024