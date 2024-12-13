Sealdah Court Grants Bail in R G Kar Hospital Case
The Sealdah court granted bail to former Tala police officer Abhijit Mondal and R G Kar Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in a doctor’s rape and murder case due to the absence of a chargesheet within 90 days. Mondal will be released, but Ghosh remains jailed for separate charges.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Sealdah court granted bail to Abhijit Mondal, former officer-in-charge of Tala police station, and Sandip Ghosh, former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. Both were involved in the investigation concerning the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor.
The charges were severe: Mondal faced accusations of delaying the filing of an FIR, while Ghosh was charged with tampering with evidence. These arrests were part of a Central Bureau of Investigation probe ordered by the Calcutta High Court.
However, the additional chief judicial magistrate granted bail due to a lack of chargesheet submission within the required 90 days, as noted by Ghosh’s lawyer. Mondal is expected to be released shortly, while Ghosh continues to be detained due to separate financial irregularity charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Interpol Aids CBI in Capturing Terror Suspect from Rwanda
CBI Cracks Down on Dibrugarh Investment Scam: Chargesheet Filed
CBI Unveils Key Figures in RG Kar Hospital Fraud: Sandip Ghosh at the Center
CBI Court Sentences Pair for Fake TDS Refund Scam
SC grants bail to ex-TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in CBI case related to WB primary school recruitment scam.