Namibian Opposition Parties Granted Court-Ordered Election Inspection

Two Namibian opposition parties have been granted a court order to inspect election materials, following allegations of irregularities in last month's electoral process.

SWAPO, Namibia's ruling party, emerged victorious in both presidential and parliamentary elections held on November 27. The opposition claims voting was extended for several days, leading to potential flaws in the election's validity.

The electoral court has mandated that the electoral commission provide the requested materials, including the number of votes cast each day at polling stations. President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has dismissed these allegations as she prepares to become Namibia's first female president in March.

