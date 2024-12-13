Delhi Court Sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to Judicial Custody

A Delhi court has ruled to remand Aam Aadmi Party's Uttam Nagar MLA, Naresh Balyan, to judicial custody, denying police a further remand in the ongoing investigation of alleged organized crimes.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja handed down this decision as Balyan appeared before the court following the conclusion of his seven-day police custody.

The request by Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh on behalf of Delhi police for an extended 10-day police custody to probe a wider conspiracy was declined. Balyan, previously arrested for organized crime, had secured bail in a separate extortion matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)