Delhi Court Sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to Judicial Custody
AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan was sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court after his police custody expired. The court denied further police remand sought under the MCOCA. Balyan, arrested for alleged organized crimes, previously received bail in a separate extortion case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:27 IST
A Delhi court has ruled to remand Aam Aadmi Party's Uttam Nagar MLA, Naresh Balyan, to judicial custody, denying police a further remand in the ongoing investigation of alleged organized crimes.
Special judge Kaveri Baweja handed down this decision as Balyan appeared before the court following the conclusion of his seven-day police custody.
The request by Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh on behalf of Delhi police for an extended 10-day police custody to probe a wider conspiracy was declined. Balyan, previously arrested for organized crime, had secured bail in a separate extortion matter.
