Tragedies in Canada: Indian Students' Safety Concerns

In Canada, three Indian students were murdered last week, prompting the Indian high commission in Ottawa to raise safety concerns with Canadian authorities. The Ministry of External Affairs is prioritizing the security of Indian nationals, while also addressing media disinformation concerning visa issues.

Updated: 13-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:43 IST
The shocking murders of three Indian students in Canada have triggered a diplomatic dialogue on safety concerns between the two nations. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday that the high commission in Ottawa is actively engaging with Canadian authorities to address the pressing issue.

Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson, emphasized the importance of securing Indian nationals' safety in Canada amidst the recent tragic events. Jaiswal conveyed condolences to the victims' families and assured ongoing support from the Indian High Commission and Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver.

As the investigation into these incidents unfolds, Jaiswal highlighted efforts to regularly discuss issues faced by Indian students with Canadian authorities. The MEA has also issued advisories for heightened vigilance due to rising hate crimes. Meanwhile, claims of visa denial by the high commission were dismissed as disinformation by Jaiswal, likening it to foreign meddling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

