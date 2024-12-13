Clash in Balochistan: Security Forces Strike Back

In a recent offensive, Pakistani security forces have reported the elimination of at least 43 militants since December 9, according to a statement released by the army.

The latest confrontation transpired on Friday in the volatile Balochistan province, where 10 militants were killed during a fierce exchange of gunfire.

This escalation underscores the persistent challenges faced by security forces in maintaining stability in regions troubled by militancy, with Balochistan often at the center of ongoing conflict.

