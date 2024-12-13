Clash in Balochistan: Security Forces Strike Back
Pakistani security forces have been active in counter-terror operations, killing at least 43 militants since December 9. Recent confrontations include ten militants killed during a fire exchange on Friday in Balochistan province, highlighting ongoing tensions and military efforts in the region.
In a recent offensive, Pakistani security forces have reported the elimination of at least 43 militants since December 9, according to a statement released by the army.
The latest confrontation transpired on Friday in the volatile Balochistan province, where 10 militants were killed during a fierce exchange of gunfire.
This escalation underscores the persistent challenges faced by security forces in maintaining stability in regions troubled by militancy, with Balochistan often at the center of ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
