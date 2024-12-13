Left Menu

NIA Tightens Grip on PLFI with Fresh Chargesheets

The National Investigation Agency has filed additional chargesheets against two individuals linked to the People's Liberation Front of India, a terror group active in Jharkhand. The charges detail the group's extortion activities targeting businesses across several Indian states, aimed at financing illicit operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its investigation into the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) by filing an additional chargesheet against two individuals on Friday. The move aims to dismantle the group's activities in Jharkhand and nearby regions.

Named in the second supplementary chargesheet are Nilamber Gope and Shiv Kumar Sahu, both identified as members of PLFI. Their activities, according to the NIA, involved raising funds through extortion from coal traders, transporters, and other businesses across Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

The investigation reveals that Gope and Sahu played crucial roles in circulating PLFI threat pamphlets and facilitating financial transactions to support the group's operations. These new findings underscore the group's violent attempts to instill fear among local businessmen and contractors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

