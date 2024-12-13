Left Menu

Renewed Edges: US-China Science Agreement Revamped

The U.S. and China renewed their Science and Technology Agreement, addressing national security concerns with stricter terms. This revision comes amid Republican objections and focuses on maintaining scientific collaboration without compromising U.S. innovation and security. The deal underscores careful U.S. oversight against China's inadequate transparency on data sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:34 IST
Renewed Edges: US-China Science Agreement Revamped

The United States and China have signed a renewed Science and Technology Agreement, prioritizing 'robust national security guardrails' to address longstanding concerns over intellectual property and data reciprocity. This development, occurring amid Republican resistance, aims to redefine scientific collaboration between the two nations.

For 45 years, the agreement has facilitated cooperation and exchanges in various scientific fields. The renewal, finalized before the incoming Trump administration, introduces a narrowed focus that excludes critical technologies. U.S. officials emphasize the need to safeguard innovation as China becomes a global scientific contender.

While the agreement moves forward, there is an insistence on improved researcher safety and data sharing mechanisms. Concerns linger about China's transparency, with the U.S. State Department remaining vigilant in monitoring compliance. Republicans argue this renewal restricts the next administration's options, sparking debate over future U.S.-China scientific relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024