Turkey Fines Google: Antitrust Violation Costs $75 Million

Turkey's competition authority has fined Google 2.61 billion lira for abusing its dominant position in the ad server services market. Google allegedly favored its own platform over competitors, making it hard for rivals to compete. Google must address these issues within six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:59 IST
Turkey's competition authority has imposed a hefty fine of 2.61 billion lira ($75 million) on Alphabet Inc's Google. This action stems from allegations that the tech giant leveraged its market dominance in the ad server services sector.

The antitrust body claims that Google has given preferential treatment to its own supply-side platform (SSP) services, consequently stifling competition by making it harder for rival firms to operate.

In response to these findings, Google has been directed to rectify the situation within six months. This involves ensuring that competing third-party SSPs receive the same conditions as Google's own services.

