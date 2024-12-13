Gang Associate Nabbed in High-Stakes Delhi Shootout

An associate linked with the infamous Neeraj Bawana gang was captured after a dramatic shootout with law enforcement near the Karni Singh Shooting Range in southeast Delhi, authorities announced Friday.

The suspect, known as Sachin, is a proclaimed offender, implicated in numerous criminal activities including murder and armed robbery, besides his alleged involvement in a Lajpat Nagar shootout.

Acting on a tip about Sachin's movement from Faridabad to Tughlakabad, a police team strategically awaited his arrival. During an early morning encounter, Sachin, riding a motorcycle, attempted to flee while firing at officers. A bullet struck an officer's bulletproof vest, prompting a return of fire that injured Sachin, leading to his arrest and the recovery of a pistol and a motorcycle used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)