Left Menu

Supreme Court Reinforces Caution with 'Interested Witness' Testimonies

The Supreme Court emphasized that testimonies from interested witnesses cannot be dismissed outright but require careful scrutiny. A man convicted of murder based solely on the victim's father's testimony was acquitted as the evidence was deemed inconsistent. The 2019 high court verdict was overturned, setting him free.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:57 IST
Supreme Court Reinforces Caution with 'Interested Witness' Testimonies
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has highlighted the importance of treating testimonies from interested witnesses with a heightened sense of caution and scrutiny. On Friday, the apex court acquitted a man, previously convicted in a 2015 murder case, overruling the verdict of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

The bench, comprised of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, noted that the man's conviction was largely based on the testimony of the deceased's father. The high court had previously found this evidence unreliable for two other co-accused, who were acquitted, but still convicted the appellant on the same grounds.

Reversing this decision, the Supreme Court acknowledged that while it's permissible to convict someone based on the sole testimony of a witness, the evidence in the current case was not sufficiently robust. Consequently, the appellant has been acquitted, and the apex court ordered his release, overturning the high court's 2019 judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024