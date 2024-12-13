Fortress Frontier: BSF's Unyielding Vigilance Against Infiltration

The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified efforts and employed technology to maintain around-the-clock surveillance along India's sensitive borders. The initiative has significantly curbed infiltration attempts, with successful captures, neutralizations, and substantial narcotics seizures being reported, according to a senior officer.

Inspector General of the BSF's Jammu frontier, D K Boora, revealed during a press meet that additional troops have reinforced the border grid to prevent any security lapses. Throughout the year, efforts led to the elimination of two Pakistani intruders and the arrest of others, highlighting enhanced border security measures.

Facing challenges like potential terrorist infiltration and harsh weather, the BSF remains undeterred. The force's strategies for operating under foggy conditions and the vast network of resources ensures the border's security. Boora emphasized the BSF's commitment to preventing any infiltration and maintaining peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)