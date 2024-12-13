McKinsey's $650 Million Settlement Amid Opioid Crisis

McKinsey & Co is set to pay $650 million to settle a U.S. Department of Justice probe into the consulting firm's advisory role to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. The settlement resolves charges that McKinsey conspired to misbrand a drug and obstructed justice.

The charges stem from McKinsey's work advising Purdue on strategies to increase OxyContin sales, a drug central to the opioid epidemic. Martin Elling, a former senior partner, has agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of justice for destroying documents related to McKinsey's work.

Despite earlier settlements nearing $1 billion addressing similar allegations, McKinsey has not admitted any wrongdoing. The controversy involves multiple states, local governments, and Native American tribes, emphasizing the widespread impact of the opioid crisis.

