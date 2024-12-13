Left Menu

McKinsey's $650 Million Settlement Amid Opioid Crisis

McKinsey & Co has agreed to a $650 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its advisory role to Purdue Pharma in opioid sales. The firm faces deferred prosecution for criminal charges related to the opioid crisis. Former partner Martin Elling to plead guilty for obstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:02 IST
McKinsey's $650 Million Settlement Amid Opioid Crisis

McKinsey & Co is set to pay $650 million to settle a U.S. Department of Justice probe into the consulting firm's advisory role to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. The settlement resolves charges that McKinsey conspired to misbrand a drug and obstructed justice.

The charges stem from McKinsey's work advising Purdue on strategies to increase OxyContin sales, a drug central to the opioid epidemic. Martin Elling, a former senior partner, has agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of justice for destroying documents related to McKinsey's work.

Despite earlier settlements nearing $1 billion addressing similar allegations, McKinsey has not admitted any wrongdoing. The controversy involves multiple states, local governments, and Native American tribes, emphasizing the widespread impact of the opioid crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024