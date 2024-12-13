Allegations Erupt Over Extension of Maniyar Hydel Project Contract

On Friday, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the Kerala state government of corruption in extending the BOT (Build, Operate, Transfer) contract with Carborundum Universal Limited for the Maniyar mini hydel project by 25 years.

Chennithala alleged that the Kerala Electricity Board (KSEB) had requested the project back, challenging the contractual renewal's validity and intent. He emphasized that the BOT contract extension, originally set to end on December 30, 2024, lacked a mandatory notice to the company.

Addressing the media, Chennithala criticized the CPI(M)-controlled Electricity Department and accused the Industries Minister of colluding with private interests, undermining public welfare. Chennithala fears this decision might prompt similar extensions for other projects, affecting around 12 hydel initiatives in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)