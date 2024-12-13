Temple Horror: Arrests Made in Disturbing Guwahati Case

In a shocking incident, eight people were arrested on charges of raping a woman on a temple premises in Guwahati, Assam, according to local police reports.

The arrest operation was triggered by a video showing the alleged crime, which began circulating among the residents of the Gorchuk area. Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah confirmed the initial arrest of seven suspects based on the video after raids in the Gorchuk and Jalukbari police jurisdictions.

The authorities apprehended an eighth suspect later and continue searching for a ninth person identified from the footage, while investigations delve into the veracity of the video and identity of the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)