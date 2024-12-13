Left Menu

Temple Horror: Arrests Made in Disturbing Guwahati Case

Eight individuals have been arrested following an alleged gang rape on a temple premises in Guwahati, Assam. The arrests came after a video of the incident circulated locally, prompting police action. While initial arrests were quickly executed, an additional suspect was captured later. Investigations continue as authorities seek to confirm more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:26 IST
Temple Horror: Arrests Made in Disturbing Guwahati Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, eight people were arrested on charges of raping a woman on a temple premises in Guwahati, Assam, according to local police reports.

The arrest operation was triggered by a video showing the alleged crime, which began circulating among the residents of the Gorchuk area. Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah confirmed the initial arrest of seven suspects based on the video after raids in the Gorchuk and Jalukbari police jurisdictions.

The authorities apprehended an eighth suspect later and continue searching for a ninth person identified from the footage, while investigations delve into the veracity of the video and identity of the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024