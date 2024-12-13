Temple Horror: Arrests Made in Disturbing Guwahati Case
Eight individuals have been arrested following an alleged gang rape on a temple premises in Guwahati, Assam. The arrests came after a video of the incident circulated locally, prompting police action. While initial arrests were quickly executed, an additional suspect was captured later. Investigations continue as authorities seek to confirm more details.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, eight people were arrested on charges of raping a woman on a temple premises in Guwahati, Assam, according to local police reports.
The arrest operation was triggered by a video showing the alleged crime, which began circulating among the residents of the Gorchuk area. Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah confirmed the initial arrest of seven suspects based on the video after raids in the Gorchuk and Jalukbari police jurisdictions.
The authorities apprehended an eighth suspect later and continue searching for a ninth person identified from the footage, while investigations delve into the veracity of the video and identity of the victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senior Citizen Swindled in Shocking Police Impersonation Scam
Anantnag Police Crackdown: Property Worth Rs 2 Crores Seized in Drug Bust
Former MLA Pappu Kalani Charged in Ulhasnagar Assembly Incident
Major Success: Kathua Police and CRPF Expose Terror Network
Isolated Incident: Japanese Encephalitis in National Capital