Unexplained Drone Sightings Stir Security Concerns at German Military Base

Reports of drones hovering over the U.S. Air Base at Ramstein in Germany have sparked security concerns, although no harm to base residents or facilities has been confirmed, according to a U.S. Air Force spokesperson.

The German news magazine Spiegel initially disclosed the sightings, noting that German authorities have not tracked down the drone operators but have dismissed the likelihood of amateur involvement. Similar sightings have taken place at essential German industrial sites, heightening security alerts.

This development comes amid increased vigilance due to Germany's support for Ukraine, with German intelligence indicating possible sabotage attempts could target vital infrastructure.

